Nigel Pearson wants to be next Norwich boss

Nigel Pearson has applied for the vacant Norwich job.

Former Leicester and Derby manager Pearson is keen on the Canaries hot seat as he looks to get back into the game, it is understood.

Pearson left Derby last October after less than five months at Pride Park, having taken charge of just 14 games.

He is expected to be interviewed but his occasionally abrasive style is unlikely to be attractive to Norwich owner Delia Smith, who has now ruled out a move for Alan Pardew as she does not feel he is the right fit for the club.

Pearson was involved in several odd incidents at Leicester, including arguing with fans, grappling with Crystal Palace's James McArthur and calling a journalist an ostrich.

He also left Derby under a cloud after a reported row with owner Mel Morris.

Norwich have already missed out on Gary Rowett, who became Derby's third manager of the season on Monday, while Mark Warburton - who was interviewed by the Canaries in January 2015 - joined Nottingham Forest this week.

Roy Hodgson remains an option and he is in close contact with owner Smith, with the pair long-term friends.

The former England manager has been out of work since he quit as Three Lions boss following their embarrassing Euro 2016 exit to Iceland last summer.

It is understood he has been acting as a sounding board for Smith, who is leaning heavily on his advice.

Hodgson could still take the manager's job but the Canaries would not be able to pay the wages he previously commanded, so his relationship with Smith and husband Michael Wynn-Jones is key.

Norwich are looking for a new boss after Alex Neil was sacked with the club nine points adrift of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after relegation from the Premier League last season.