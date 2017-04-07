Nigel Owens keeps his word after yellow carding a ball boy at the RDS

Everyone’s favourite sound man of rugby is at it again.

Universally-beloved referee Nigel Owens drew a giggle from the crowd when he showed a ball boy a yellow card in the RDS last month.

The young lad’s offence? Hitting Owens in the head with the ball.

Ever the legend, afterwards Owens went online to locate the young lad.

He Tweeted: “Anyone know the ballboy? Will send him my match jersey to keep.”

A few weeks later and here is the proof he stuck to his word.

A brilliant memento for a rugby fan - nice one.
