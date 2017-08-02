Niall Quinn leaves position at Sky Sports to pursue new business opportunity

Sky Sports have confirmed former Republic of Ireland international and Sky Sports reporter Niall Quinn has decided to step away as a football pundit to pursue a business opportunity, writes Ciara Phelan.

The former Manchester City and Sunderland player who has 92 caps for Ireland has been working with Sky Sports for several years.

He also wrote a column for the Sky Sports website for the 2016/17 season, looking back at talking points from the weekend's Premier League action.

However, he will not be involved with the upcoming season as he has decided to pursue other business ventures.

Commenting on his decision to step away from his punditry role, Mr Quinn said he had to make the tough decision and devote himself to one path.

"I'm moving on to a new business opportunity and I've had to make the tough decision and choose one path and really devote myself to that," he said.

"I'll miss the team ethic in Sky Sports, the love of the game, alongside the ambition to deliver coverage of the highest quality. I'll be watching the season with interest and enjoying it from the other side of the camera."

Head of football at Sky Sports, Gary Hughes, wished Mr Quinn the very best in his new venture.

“Niall goes with our blessing and best wishes with his new venture," he said.

"He’s been a great asset to our Premier League and football coverage with his intelligent and honest views, but he’s made a personal decision and having gotten to know him, I know he’ll make it a success.”