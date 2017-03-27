NFL approves Raiders' move to Las Vegas

Las Vegas will be home to an NFL franchise after the league's 32 owners approved the relocation of the Oakland Raiders.

One of the United States' most colourful and storied teams will become the first to play in Sin City, an area previously viewed somewhat dimly by the NFL's hierarchy due to its association with gambling.

The Raiders will remain in Oakland, where they share a stadium with major league baseball team the Athletics, in 2017 and 2018 before relocating, as the Rams and Chargers - now in Los Angeles - have done in the past two years.