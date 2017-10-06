Neymar’s Instagram post shows just how difficult it is to play Bolivia away

Brazil were probably mightily relieved to have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup before they travelled to Bolivia, but while they didn’t need to chase a win, they did have to play there and feel the effects of altitude.

The game was played at more than 3,600 metres above sea level in La Paz’s Estadio Hernando Siles, where the air is much thinner, making it harder to take in oxygen.

The teams drew 0-0, and while the scoreline might not have been breathtaking, playing in the game certainly was.

Desumano jogar nessas condições, campo, altitude, bola .. tudo ruim ???????? Mas saímos felizes pelo desempenho da equipe mesmo com essas condições! A post shared by Nj ???? ?? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Neymar referenced the difficult conditions in his Instagram post, in which several members of the squad are seen recovering with gas recovery systems.

Bolivia naturally have a bit of a home advantage – despite being ninth in the South American qualifying table, they managed to beat Argentina 2-0 at home in March, and Chile 1-0 in September.

Você nos #BastidoresdaSeleção! Recuperação já começou para os jogadores na Bolívia. A galera deu o gás mesmo na altitude! 💪⚽🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/APUuVaCtYz — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 5, 2017

Speaking after the game, Brazil boss Tite insisted he was happy with his squad’s performance and praised their medical team.

He said: “Playing here is very difficult. Strategically, I was very happy. We were upright, offensive. I want to emphasise this great performance. Happy for performance and upset about the result.

“I have to praise our professionals for all the logistics of the medical department that gave all the support to make people feel the effects less.”