Neymar’s difficulty with Barcelona doesn’t appear to have affected his MSN friendship

It was not long ago that Neymar seemed to be happily playing for Barcelona, but now the five-time Champions League winners are pursuing damages from their former player for what they allege to be a “breach of contract”.

Neymar moved to Paris St Germain for a world-record transfer fee of €222m earlier in the summer, and on Monday said Barcelona deserved “much more” than the current board of directors and added that it made him “very sad”.

On Tuesday, the Catalan club said they were chasing €8.5m in damages with a 10% addition and, that if Neymar could not pay, PSG should.

During his stay at the Nou Camp, the Brazilian did achieve great things, winning the Champions League once, La Liga twice and the Spanish Cup three times.

And while his relationship with Barcelona seems to have soured, Neymar’s relationship with some of his former team mates looks to be holding steady.

That appeared to be the case when Lionel Messi posted this image on Instagram, which Luis Suarez copied over to his own page.

This is THE Ronaldinho by the way, responding with a couple of emojis.

Neymar posted a picture of himself with a few more former Barca team mates on his own page – there’s the workings of a half-decent seven-a-side team there.

And in throwback style, the most expensive footballer in the world posted this picture, referencing a snap that had done the rounds on social media back when Neymar’s transfer was simply a rumour, rather than a fact.

This is now…

… and this was then. Posted by legendary Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique back in July, it translates as: “He stays”, which obviously, he didn’t.

Whatever happens between Neymar and his old club, it seems the friendships are set to last.