Neymar shows he’s ready for action with a cheeky lob during PSG training

He’s the most expensive player of all time, so fans might be pleased to see that Neymar has got off to a flying start in training ahead of his first appearance for Paris St Germain.

The Brazil forward showed he was on top form on Wednesday, scoring a cheeky lob against teammates who have recently welcomed him into the fold at PSG.

The striker made headlines across the world last week after securing a 222m euro (£200.6m) transfer from Barcelona, and an estimated 30m euro (£27m) annual pay packet, after tax.

Such a salary would ensure net pay of around 575,000 euro (£520,000) per week.

Despite watching from the bench, Neymar stole the show at PSG’s opening Ligue 1 match against Amiens on August 5, after receiving a hero’s welcome from fans and club officials before kick off.

It is now likely he will make his PSG debut against Guingamp on August 13.