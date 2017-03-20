Neymar names four Premier League teams he admires as he eyes switch to there in future

Brazil star Neymar has revealed he would like to play in the Premier League one day.

The 25-year-old signed a new five-year contract extension with Barcelona last October, tying him to the Nou Camp until 2021, but he admits a move to England in the future appeals to him.

Neymar said in The Sun: "The Premier League is a championship that amazes me.

"I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows, someday, I would like to play at it, yes.

"I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool - these are the teams that are always there fighting.

"And then you have high-level coaches like (Jose) Mourinho and (Pep) Guardiola. These are coaches with whom any player would like to work."

Neymar also highlighted the unpredictability of the Premier League and its title race, which has seen four different champions in the last four years - including Leicester's shock success last season.

The Brazil forward, who has helped Barcelona win the last two LaLiga titles after joining the club in 2013, said: "In the Premier League you never know who is going to win or who will be champions, it is always a surprise."