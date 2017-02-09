Newcastle's Deandre Yedlin went to a tea party and spawned the greatest hashtag of recent times

You might know Deandre Yedlin is an American footballer who signed for Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur last season – but did you know he’s a big fan of a cup of tea?

We didn’t either, until the right back posted this picture of himself and teammates sipping tea to his Instagram account.

#yedlinsteaparty @vurnon @achraf_lazaar_official @massadiohaidara A photo posted by DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

The players, including the 23-year-old American, were gathered at the home of the team’s French left back Massadio Haidara – who was providing Moroccan mint tea, according to Newcastle’s website.

The hashtag on the post, #yedlinsteaparty, has gone somewhat viral since he posted it.

“We’ve done it before, and also had barbecues when it was nice weather, but this time it went public and everyone knew about it,” player and fellow tea-drinker Vurnon Anita told the Newcastle site. “It was a nice afternoon.”

Although it all sounds rather civilised, many Newcastle fans have seen this as an opportunity to give some pretty rogue suggestions of what might happen at the tea party. Here are some of the best – and worst.

The Newcastle manager as Al from Toy Story 2

Rafa was told it was fancy dress, but wasn't happy when everyone else was dressed normally #YedlinsTeaParty pic.twitter.com/EmeHLXBWnV — Joe (@joemcglason) February 7, 2017

We’re not sure Rafael Benitez will be two happy being compared with the Pixar movie’s antagonist – but let’s face it he’s in a chicken suit it’s hilarious.

Mitrovic smash

Aleksander Mitrovic has had some red cards in his time, but we’re sure he can handle himself in a party game or two.

Mitrovic smashed?

Mitro is in denial as Rafa tries to tell him he's had enough drink for the night #YedlinsTeaParty pic.twitter.com/H88L2utdcg — Total:NUFC (@Total_NUFC) February 7, 2017

They’re winning all the caption competitions these Geordies.

Mitrovic and Rafa getting the moves out

Half way through the night and Rafa and Mitro decide to reenact Dirty Dancing #yedlinsteaparty pic.twitter.com/07S5SBbt7t — matty (@_mattyleigh) February 8, 2017

A priceless photo which was always getting used in this case.

Matt Ritchie channelling his fellow Scot

Matt Ritchie has thrown together some post-tea nibbles for everyone. #YedlinsTeaParty pic.twitter.com/6JRnSbiF5j — Ewan (@_TheDuffmeister) February 7, 2017

And Gordon Ramsay was a footballer too, so it all makes sense.

This one’s nice for Newcastle fans at least

#YedlinsTeaParty - 2AM & three bottles of Sangria later, Rafa is still going strong, chanting 'we are top of the league!'. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/44j3sY7cs3 — Black&WhiteBarmy (@BlackWhiteBarmy) February 8, 2017

They can’t celebrate just yet though, Brighton are only a point behind.

There’s been banter aimed at ex-players too

#yedlinsteaparty sissoko leaves the party for a bigger party with better DJ's. Ends up on the bench down the road with a bottle of cider — Ian Bratton (@IanBratton) February 7, 2017

#YedlinsTeaParty Wijnaldum was invited but is still yet to turn up as it's away from home — Ollie Maxwell (@olliemaxwell14) February 7, 2017

Moussa Sissoko moved to Spurs in the summer, while Georginio Wijnaldum went to Liverpool after making his name as a prolific scoring midfielder for the Magpies – but without a single goal away from home.

And for the play of some current ones

#YedlinsTeaParty Dummett has decided to miss out the Hokey Cokey , as he can't put his right foot in — Monas (@lukemonaghaan) February 7, 2017

We think they might be implying Welsh international left back Paul Dummett is lacking a right foot.

And some late arrivals

Is it too late to turn up at #YedlinsTeaParty ? 😂 great stuff from #nufc fans 👏 — Ruel Fox (@ruelfox5) February 8, 2017

Yedlin probably didn’t expect the attention his post would receive on social media – but then, he did say everyone’s invited…