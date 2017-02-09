Newcastle's Deandre Yedlin went to a tea party and spawned the greatest hashtag of recent times

You might know Deandre Yedlin is an American footballer who signed for Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur last season – but did you know he’s a big fan of a cup of tea?

We didn’t either, until the right back posted this picture of himself and teammates sipping tea to his Instagram account.

#yedlinsteaparty @vurnon @achraf_lazaar_official @massadiohaidara

A photo posted by DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) on

The players, including the 23-year-old American, were gathered at the home of the team’s French left back Massadio Haidara – who was providing Moroccan mint tea, according to Newcastle’s website.

The hashtag on the post, #yedlinsteaparty, has gone somewhat viral since he posted it.

“We’ve done it before, and also had barbecues when it was nice weather, but this time it went public and everyone knew about it,” player and fellow tea-drinker Vurnon Anita told the Newcastle site. “It was a nice afternoon.”

Although it all sounds rather civilised, many Newcastle fans have seen this as an opportunity to give some pretty rogue suggestions of what might happen at the tea party. Here are some of the best – and worst.

The Newcastle manager as Al from Toy Story 2

We’re not sure Rafael Benitez will be two happy being compared with the Pixar movie’s antagonist – but let’s face it he’s in a chicken suit it’s hilarious.

Mitrovic smash

Aleksander Mitrovic has had some red cards in his time, but we’re sure he can handle himself in a party game or two.

Mitrovic smashed?

They’re winning all the caption competitions these Geordies.

Mitrovic and Rafa getting the moves out

A priceless photo which was always getting used in this case.

Matt Ritchie channelling his fellow Scot

And Gordon Ramsay was a footballer too, so it all makes sense.

This one’s nice for Newcastle fans at least

They can’t celebrate just yet though, Brighton are only a point behind.

There’s been banter aimed at ex-players too

Moussa Sissoko moved to Spurs in the summer, while Georginio Wijnaldum went to Liverpool after making his name as a prolific scoring midfielder for the Magpies – but without a single goal away from home.

And for the play of some current ones

We think they might be implying Welsh international left back Paul Dummett is lacking a right foot.

And some late arrivals

Yedlin probably didn’t expect the attention his post would receive on social media – but then, he did say everyone’s invited…
