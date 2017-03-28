Newcastle United fans and former players are remembering legendary tea lady Kath Cassidy on Twitter

Football clubs tend to honour legendary managers and players and, although Kath Cassidy was neither of those, she will perhaps be remembered just as fondly.

Cassidy, who served as Newcastle’s tea lady for over half a century between 1963 and 2015, has died at the age 90, the club announced today.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the club's legendary tea lady, our beloved Kath Cassidy. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/TZ2z5xaMMd — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 28, 2017

Kath loyally served the club for half a century and was adored by managers, players and staff alike. She passed away on Monday, aged 90. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 28, 2017

Cassidy clearly left quite an impression on players and managers alike – former Magpies Alan Shearer and Warren Barton, for example, were quick to pay tribute.

So sad to hear the news about Kath. She was devoted to Newcastle, always made me smile and made the very best tea! Will miss her. ❤️ https://t.co/JpAC153f8g — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 28, 2017

A great lady ❤️ https://t.co/l6HEoTGS0L — Warren Barton (@warrenbarton2) March 28, 2017

Cassidy retired in 2015 – her fame was perhaps best illustrated at the time by the kind words spoken by Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson, both of whom wished her happiness in her retirement.

Kath came to public attention when she interrupted a rather serious press conference with a cuppa for Graeme Souness – Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer were making a public apology for an on-pitch brawl, when she brought the Newcastle boss a drink.

@NUFC her cameo appearance in that Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer press conference still makes me smile. RIP and condolences to a club stalwart. — Edward Jacobs (@Edward_Jacobs_) March 28, 2017

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Meanwhile, it was clear that Kath left a lasting impression on the fans, as well as the players and managers.

@NUFC thoughts with Kaths family. Was lucky enough to have a cuppa from her on more than 1 occasion #nufc #legend — steve wraith (@stevewraith) March 28, 2017

@NUFC Condolences to Kath's family at this time. I'm sure given the service she gave the club, her passing will be honoured in some way. — Alastair Speight (@ALSP8) March 28, 2017

A legend of the game.