Newcastle United fans and former players are remembering legendary tea lady Kath Cassidy on Twitter

Back to Sport Home

Football clubs tend to honour legendary managers and players and, although Kath Cassidy was neither of those, she will perhaps be remembered just as fondly.

Cassidy, who served as Newcastle’s tea lady for over half a century between 1963 and 2015, has died at the age 90, the club announced today.

Cassidy clearly left quite an impression on players and managers alike – former Magpies Alan Shearer and Warren Barton, for example, were quick to pay tribute.

Cassidy retired in 2015 – her fame was perhaps best illustrated at the time by the kind words spoken by Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson, both of whom wished her happiness in her retirement.

Kath came to public attention when she interrupted a rather serious press conference with a cuppa for Graeme Souness – Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer were making a public apology for an on-pitch brawl, when she brought the Newcastle boss a drink.

Kieron Dyer, Graeme Souness and Lee Bowyer
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Meanwhile, it was clear that Kath left a lasting impression on the fans, as well as the players and managers.

A legend of the game.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Championship, Football, Kath Cassidy, Newcastle United, tea lady

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport