New Zealand trounce Argentina on same day All Blacks sealed Rugby Championship

New Zealand trounced Argentina as they retained the Rugby Championship with two games to spare.

Though it was not necessary for them to seal the Championship, New Zealand recorded a 36-10 win over Argentina late yesterday.

New Zealand were dominant in the first half in Buenos Aires, but were less pleased with their second-half performance. Captain Kieran Read and Matt Todd were later sin-binned.

"We ended up with a half of rugby that we aren't overly excited about," said New Zealand coach Steve Hansen.

"But we've got some great lessons out of it for a young group of players - losing your skipper was great for us because we ended up needing someone to lead the team.

"I'm very proud we came here and played very well in the first half and did things right. It's a difficult place to play."

The All Blacks had won the Championship earlier yesterday without even kicking a ball as South Africa and Australia drew 27-27 in Bloemfontein.

The All Blacks were handed their fifth title in six years thanks to the Springboks and the Wallabies recording their second straight draw in the competition.

Ruan Dreyer, Jan Serfontein and Courtnall Skosan all crossed for the hosts, with Elton Jantjies slotting three conversions and two penalties.

Marika Koroibete bagged a brace for the Wallabies, with Israel Folau also crossing and Bernard Foley exactly matching Jantjies' kicking haul.