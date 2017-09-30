New Zealand retain Rugby Championship as South Africa and Australia draw in Bloemfontein

New Zealand have retained the Rugby Championship with two games to spare and without even kicking a ball as South Africa and Australia drew 27-27 in Bloemfontein.

The All Blacks were handed their fifth title in six years thanks to the Springboks and the Wallabies recording their second straight draw in the competition.

Ruan Dreyer, Jan Serfontein and Courtnall Skosan all crossed for the hosts, with Elton Jantjies slotting three conversions and two penalties.

Marika Koroibete bagged a brace for the Wallabies, with Israel Folau also crossing and Bernard Foley exactly matching Jantjies' kicking haul.

The Bloemfontein draw handed New Zealand the title, with the All Blacks gearing up to face Argentina on Saturday night.