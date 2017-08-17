New Zealand outclass Canada in Women's Rugby World Cup
New Zealand powered into the Women's World Cup semi-finals after crushing Canada 48-5 in Dublin to finish top of Pool A.
The Black Ferns, four-time World Cup winners, recorded a third successive bonus-point victory, scoring eight tries to inflict a first defeat of the tournament on their opponents.
Prop Aldora Itunu led the way with a hat-trick, while there were also tries for Selica Winiata, Stacey Waaka, Kelly Brazier, Fiao'o Fa'amausili and Renee Wickliffe, with Brazier adding one conversion and scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge booting three.
HIGHLIGHTS: @BlackFerns reach the semi-finals after beating @rugbycanada at #WRWC2017 pic.twitter.com/4ldJJYWaBE— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) August 17, 2017
