New Zealand made to work for victory by France

France XV 23 New Zealand 28



New Zealand were made to work hard for their 28-23 victory over a France XV in Lyon.

The All Blacks, who will also play Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday and then Wales as the finale to their Northern Hemisphere tour, had beaten France 38-18 in their Test match in Paris on Saturday.

Jack Goodhue set up Liam Squire on the wing as New Zealand went over for the opening try after 10 minutes.

However, Gabriel Lacroix, who was one of half-a-dozen uncapped players in the French team, brought the home side back into the match before Matt Duffie touched down in the corner to score a try on his All Blacks debut.

Lacroix, though, made the most of an interception to again reduce the deficit on 27 minutes, with a converted penalty from Francois Trinh-Duc putting Les Bleus 15-14 ahead at the break.

The All Blacks moved through the gears following the restart, as barging tries from lock Patrick Tuipulotu and centre Ngani Laumape restored their advantage at 28-15.

New Zealand then saw Goodhue sent to the sin-bin following an off-the-ball tackle during the closing 10 minutes, as Henry Chavancy went over following a surging run from flanker Sekou Macalou.

However, Jules Plisson failed to land the conversion as the tourists closed out victory.