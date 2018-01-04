New Year, new impressions: Watch Conor Sketches as your favourite Premier League personalities
04/01/2018 - 20:20:00Back to Sport Home
If you haven’t heard of Conor Sketches before now then you're seriously missing out, writes Sally Gorman.
The Mullingar man has kick-started his 2018 with one of his most impressive videos yet.
Watch the likes of Becks, Keano and Fergie ring in the new year - alongside many more of your favourite past and present Premier League personalities.
The video has racked up almost half a million views on YouTube since it was posted just three days ago.
Most famous for his Ger Loughnane or Joe Brolly, 29-year-old Conor has had a whirlwind of a year.
One of his most memorable moments being this Up for the Match appearance.
Keep them coming Conor!
Join the conversation - comment here