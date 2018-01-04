New Year, new impressions: Watch Conor Sketches as your favourite Premier League personalities

If you haven’t heard of Conor Sketches before now then you're seriously missing out, writes Sally Gorman.

The Mullingar man has kick-started his 2018 with one of his most impressive videos yet.

Watch the likes of Becks, Keano and Fergie ring in the new year - alongside many more of your favourite past and present Premier League personalities.

The video has racked up almost half a million views on YouTube since it was posted just three days ago.

Most famous for his Ger Loughnane or Joe Brolly, 29-year-old Conor has had a whirlwind of a year.

One of his most memorable moments being this Up for the Match appearance.

Keep them coming Conor!

You can follow Conor Sketches on Instagram and Twitter.
