New Páirc ticket options aimed to ’stimulate market’

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has issued a new premium ticketing package which includes five- and three-year tickets, writes Michael Moynihan.

Ten-year premium tickets (costing €6,500 each) are still available, but Páirc Uí Chaoimh commercial manager Patrick Doyle says that it’s hoped the five-year premium tickets (€4,000) and three-year premium tickets (€2,500) will help to “stimulate the market”.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“We’re looking to enhance the packages so our ten-year deal, we were delighted with the uptake, but we felt we needed to add more choice,” said Doyle.

“Other stadiums have done the same, Croke Park included, so we’ve added a five- and three-year ticket package. Our ten-year ticket customers have pretty much secured the tickets between the 45-metre lines, they had first dibs on the seats so those are gone.

“We feel that adding these packages may stimulate the market more, but all the advantages which go with the ten-year packages go along with these also, all the benefits such as access to local championship games and to concert tickets.

"The only current benefit that they can’t avail of is purchasing Ed Sheeran tickets, because that particular horse has bolted. But new concerts, those seat holders will be able to access tickets for those.”

Meanwhile, spectator access to the stadium for major games and events is to be enhanced by a new Bus Eireann dedicated shuttle bus service, from Lapps Quay to the Link Road near Páirc Uí Chaoimh, just a three-minute walk from the ground.

And stadium operations manager Bob Ryan confirmed a new cafe at the stadium, overlooking the 4G training pitch, will be opened in the spring.

The National League campaign will kick off with a double header on January 27th with both the Cork footballers and Cork hurlers making their competitive debut in the new stadium. The footballers will take on Tipperary at 5pm, while the hurlers will meet old foes Kilkenny at 7pm.

Cork County Board Chairperson, Tracey Kennedy, welcomed the latest developments, saying "2018 will be our first full year in the new stadium, and we welcome the enhanced experience it will provide to our

own patrons and both residents of and visitors to the local area, along with the significant boost to the wider Cork economy which can be expected as a result of the Ed Sheeran concerts and the big-match days in Páirc Uí Chaoimh."