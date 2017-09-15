New company formed to fund Cork's senior footballers

A private company has been formed to provide the Cork senior footballers with a separate source of finance to the funding provided by the Cork County Board, writes Tony Leen.

The lack of a supporters’ club to boost the coffers of Cork’s senior teams has long been regarded as a missed opportunity on Leeside.

But the Irish Examiner understands that moves have been made to rectify that situation with the formation of a limited company, with a fund-raising committee in America and a spending and control committee based at home made up of finance professionals and former county players.

Sources say the company wants to work with and augment county board funding for the senior football squad.

It will hold a fundraising event and dinner in San Francisco this winter.

The top-up fund was utilised this season to pay for a second physio for the Cork panel and purchase a watt bike for pitch-side rehab. It was also used to help establish the footballers’ Fermoy training base, with the County Board sharing the cost.

Added one source: “Thereafter it was used to drive high performance, including GPS monitoring, training weekends, equipment, advanced nutritional requirements, expertise, facilitating players training away from base with one-to-one attention and additional analysis.”

