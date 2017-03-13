Never mind post-match - Australian TV now has post-try interviews

Yup, it's finally happened. The thirst for immediate reaction has gone too far.

The Brumbies took on Western Force over the weekend and claimed a 25-17 win, their first of the season.

But when Australian winger Henry Speight crashed over for the opening score of the game reporter Natalia Yoannidis was quick to grab a few seconds with the try scorer.

Speight might have been just a tad too out of breath to be fully engaged in the chat.

We reckon he was more interested in getting some water on board than being interviewed.

Can we not just stick to post-match interviews?

