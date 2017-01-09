Nevada Wolf Pack's three-point deluge produced one of the great college basketball comebacks

Back to Sport Home

Forget March Madness for a moment – Nevada Wolf Pack’s comeback at the WisePies Arena against New Mexico was its own brand of insanity.

Trailing by 14 points with little over a minute left, Nevada looked to be heading home with little more than defeat. What happened next was a three-point downpour.

Buckets everywhere.

Nevada came back in the last minute to tie the game at 94-94, before sealing it with another three-pointer with just two seconds left.

Jordan Caroline put in a supreme performance, breaking records all over the shop.

We’ve not seen basketball that inspirational since Space Jam.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Basketball, College basketball, Comeback, Nevada Wolf Pack, New Mexico Lobos

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport