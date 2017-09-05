Neil Taylor was ‘deeply affected’ by his involvement in Seamus Coleman’s leg-break

Neil Taylor is set to return for Wales following his horror tackle on Seamus Coleman, with James Chester saying his team-mate was "deeply affected" by what happened.

Taylor received a two-match ban for his Dublin challenge on Coleman in March which left the Republic of Ireland captain with a double leg fracture.

The Wales defender has not spoken publicly about the incident, which happened during a World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium which finished goalless.

But Chester - who plays alongside Taylor at Aston Villa as well as for Wales - has spoken of the 28-year-old's anguish at injuring Coleman.

"He was obviously very disappointed with what happened and playing with him at club level I know he was deeply affected by it," Chester said.

"It was something he didn't mean to do and as footballers there's almost an acceptance we will get injuries in our career.

"The game moves on and it's nice to see that Seamus is back and close to fitness now.

"Neil has moved on with his career and he seems back to normal now."

UEFA handed Taylor a two-match ban for the red card tackle and he subsequently missed Wales' World Cup games with Serbia and Austria.

But Taylor is available for Tuesday's qualifier away to Moldova and is expected to start in his customary left wing-back position.

"I don't think there's any getting away from the fact it wasn't a great challenge," Chester said.

"But I think the fact it was Wales against Ireland and Seamus playing in the Premier League, the detail on Neil was a lot more than if the incident had happened against, say, Austria or Moldova.

"Neil would never wish that injury on anyone and he was more worried about the impact on Seamus than what anyone was saying about him.

"He's obviously been through something similar in his own career, so anything labelled at him that it was intentional would have been incorrect.

"Neil knew Seamus would have had to have been through the same thing as him."