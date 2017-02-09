Neil Robertson knocked out of World Grand Prix by Barry Hawkins

Neil Robertson failed to build on his superb defeat of Ronnie O'Sullivan as Barry Hawkins claimed a place in the semi-finals of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix.

Robertson eased past five-time world champion O'Sullivan 4-1 in their second-round meeting on Thursday afternoon but was unable to replicate that form later as he lost 4-2 to Hawkins in the last eight.

Hawkins, who beat Judd Trump 4-1 earlier in the day in Preston, did not trail against the Australian after taking the first frame with a break of 81 following a Robertson mistake.

Robertson levelled but Hawkins took the next two in scrappy circumstances. Hawkins missed a chance to settle the match in the fifth frame, and Robertson replied with a frame-winning run of 51, but he made no mistake in the sixth, securing victory with an 85 break.

Hawkins told ITV Sport: "I wouldn't say it was a solid performance, we both missed a few, but I'm pleased to get past Neil and be in the semi-final.

"I finished off well, I needed to win that frame, as I've started to get a name for myself for collapsing after getting in front."

Robertson's performance contrasted with his effort in the afternoon, when he built a 3-0 lead against O'Sullivan and threatened a whitewash. O'Sullivan eventually came from behind to win a tight fourth frame but Robertson went through after a break of 83 in the fifth.

"It was probably one of the better results I have had against him," Robertson said. "There probably wasn't a lot he could have done.

"My safety was fantastic and long potting was good. I scored very heavily from good positions too. It was very pleasing all round."

