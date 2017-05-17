Neil McDonald is Limerick FC’s new boss

The long wait is over at the Markets Field with the news that Limerick will unveil Neil McDonald as their new manager tomorrow morning, reports soccer correspondent Liam Mackey.

The Tyneside-born 51-year old has extensive experience in England as a player, coach and manager, most recently in the Premier League as an assistant to Mike Phelan at Hull City.

McDonald has worked on a number of occasions in the past with Sam Allardyce who cut his own managerial teeth in Limerick. McDonald was the assistant manager to the current Crystal Palace boss at Blackburn Rovers and West Ham, having initially worked with ‘Big Sam’ at Bolton Wanderers.

Former Blackpool boss Neil McDonald linked to vacant Limerick FC job | https://t.co/q9oV7CN8oD pic.twitter.com/srle755SQU — Blackpool Gazette (@The_Gazette) May 16, 2017

As a manager in his own right, McDonald has also had spells in charge at Carlisle United, Swedish club Ostersunds and, most recently, Blackpool.

As a right-back and midfielder, his playing career took him from Newcastle United to Everton where he was on the losing side in the Merseyside FA Cup Final of 1989 when Liverpool won 3-2. He also helped Oldham Athletic reach the semi-finals of the competition in 1994 but a late Mark Hughes goal salvaged a draw for Manchester United who went on to comfortably win the replay 4-1.

McDonald, who also played for Bolton Wanderers and Preston, won international honours at youth and U21 level with England.

McDonald takes over at the Markets Field from caretaker boss Willie Boland who had been in charge of the first team since Limerick parted company with Martin Russell in early April.