Neil Lennon to escape police sanction after Ibrox 'celebration'

Scottish police have said they will take no action against Neil Lennon following complaints over his behaviour during a football game at the weekend.

Police in Scotland received a number of complaints after the Hibernian head coach celebrated his side’s first goal in a 3-2 victory at Ibrox on Saturday by apparently cupping his ears and raising a fist in the direction of the Rangers fans.

Neil Lennon celebrates Hibs equaliser at Ibroxhttps://t.co/03j0mEqbDl



(Warning: Some viewers may consider some scenes to be offensive) pic.twitter.com/at7eLdUSjz — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 14, 2017

A force spokeswoman said: "Following complaints received, we have reviewed the events at the match and, after discussion with the procurator fiscal, established that no criminality took place. Therefore no further action will be taken."

Police added that inquiries are continuing into "offensive and threatening comments" made online against Lennon in the wake of the incident.

Social media posts apparently show a user claiming he would shoot Lennon, adding he was ’’serious’’ about the threat.