Neil Lennon on confrontation with opposition manager: ‘He wants his square go, and I’ll oblige him’

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon and Greenock Morton boss Jim Duffy were involved in a touchline bust-up last night, which resulted in both managers and two players being sent-off, writes Stephen Barry.

The Hibs manager first took offence to Kudus Oyenuga’s red-card challenge on Jordan Forster in front of his technical area. Then, Lennon became more outraged when, in his words, Oyenuga “feigned a headbutt” by Darren McGregor to get him sent-off.

Opposition manager Duffy rushed over, leaving Lennon thinking: “He wants his square go (fight), and I’ll oblige him.

“He wasn’t coming over for a chat. Listen, I’ve a lot of time for Jim but I’m not having that.”

Lennon pictured after being sent to the stands during an Europa League qualifier last July.

Duffy, for his part, told the BBC: “I acted immaturely - but I am not 12 years old.”

The incident took place in stoppage time as their Scottish Championship game ended scoreless, leaving Hibs ten points clear of second-placed Morton, who have a game in hand.

So, whether Lennon is on the sideline this weekend, or more likely not, his side’s promotion hopes look secure.