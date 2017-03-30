Neil Lennon on confrontation with opposition manager: ‘He wants his square go, and I’ll oblige him’
Hibernian manager Neil Lennon and Greenock Morton boss Jim Duffy were involved in a touchline bust-up last night, which resulted in both managers and two players being sent-off, writes Stephen Barry.
The Hibs manager first took offence to Kudus Oyenuga’s red-card challenge on Jordan Forster in front of his technical area. Then, Lennon became more outraged when, in his words, Oyenuga “feigned a headbutt” by Darren McGregor to get him sent-off.
Opposition manager Duffy rushed over, leaving Lennon thinking: “He wants his square go (fight), and I’ll oblige him.
“He wasn’t coming over for a chat. Listen, I’ve a lot of time for Jim but I’m not having that.”
Duffy, for his part, told the BBC: “I acted immaturely - but I am not 12 years old.”
The incident took place in stoppage time as their Scottish Championship game ended scoreless, leaving Hibs ten points clear of second-placed Morton, who have a game in hand.
So, whether Lennon is on the sideline this weekend, or more likely not, his side’s promotion hopes look secure.
