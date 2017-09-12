Neck surgery to keep Sam Warburton out for 4 months
12/09/2017 - 14:27:07Back to Sport Home
Cardiff Blues and Wales star Sam Warburton is to undergo surgery following the recurrence of a long-standing neck injury.
The Blues said that former Wales skipper Warburton, who captained the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand this summer, faces up to four months out.
It means that Warburton will miss Wales' autumn Tests against Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Join the conversation - comment here