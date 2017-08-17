National Wax Museum defends ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor waxwork

The National Wax Museum has defended its newly unveiled Conor McGregor waxwork after it received some fierce online criticism, writes Stephen Barry.

500 attended the launch of the waxwork yesterday, including McGregor’s father Tony, but comments online included the scathing, ‘I’ve candles on my mantelpiece that look more like Conor McGregor’.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, General Manager of the National Wax Museum Ed Coleman said McGregor’s father was delighted with the likeness, as were the passing public.

“He was very impressed and everyone who was there was very impressed with it,” said Coleman.

“In fact, we took it outside at one point for a photo opportunity and a couple of tourists walked by. I went up and said, ‘Have you any idea who this is?’ and they said, ‘Oh, it’s the fighter guy.’ They knew who it was anyway so it went down well.

“His dad said that he’d be very impressed with it himself. He took a selfie and sent it to him. He told me that he’s going to get him in after the fight when he’s on his holidays.”

As for any criticism, Coleman says it comes with the territory.

“It’s the nature of the beast with social media. We take it in our stride. We’re not going to please everybody. We could take a picture of the actual Conor McGregor, put it up and say ‘This is the new waxwork’, and we’ll still get criticism for it not looking as good.

“We’re not Madame Tussauds. They’ve dozens of people working on every waxwork. We’ve one sculptor, that’s PJ, and one make-up artist, that’s Susan, to do all of them.”

Certainly, it’s a better effort than the statue of Cristiano Ronaldo – i.e. Niall Quinn – at Madeira Airport.