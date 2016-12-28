Nathan White joins Connacht coaching staff

Connacht have added former Ireland prop Nathan White to their coaching staff for the remainder of the season.

The 35-year-old was forced to retire from professional rugby in September following medical advice, after a concussion injury which kept him out of action since March.

The former Waikato captain from New Zealand joined Connacht in the summer of 2012, having spent a season at Leinster under Joe Schmidt.

Head coach Pat Lam explained: “Nathan White has been helping us out, Mossy Lawler has been helping out as well. And obviously Jimmy, Conor and myself, so there are five of us.

“Whitey has been good, particularly with the RTPs (return to play). Whitey has been in there a bit when he has been injured. Whitey has the ambition to do coaching as well. So this is a good step for him.”