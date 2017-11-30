Nathan Redmond: Pep Guardiola was complimentary during passionate, intense chat

Southampton forward Nathan Redmond has dismissed suggestions that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insulted him during an on-field rant at the end of City's 2-1 win over the Saints on Wednesday night.

In wild scenes following Raheem Sterling's winner - which came with virtually the last kick of the game - an animated Guardiola was seen in a heated discussion with Redmond after the final whistle.

The City boss insisted after the match he had only wanted to tell Redmond "how good a player he is", and Redmond has backed up that account following reports on Thursday which suggested Guardiola had in fact been strongly criticising the once-capped England player.

Guardiola revealed what he said to Redmond yesterday "I told him how good a player he is. Last season he destroyed us here. I didnt know him last season, I realised how good he is. Southampton have some talented players, Redmond is so good one against one"pic.twitter.com/1rpn7RjMIy — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 30, 2017

In a statement posted on Twitter, Redmond wrote: "Yes he was very passionate, intense and aggressive but he was only very complimentary and positive to me.

"He commented on my qualities as a young English player and how he wanted me to attack his team more during the game in a similar way to last season.

"I told him I was doing what my manager had asked me to do in the game. That's it. Nothing negative or offensive was said towards me from Pep and that's what makes him one of the best managers in world football.

"Losing the game the way we did in the last kick of the game after working so hard for 90+ minutes I was very disappointment (sic) but when one of the worlds best managers compliments you or gives advice in any way, you listen."

Speaking after the match, Guardiola had admitted his frustration that Southampton "didn't want to play" and "were time wasting from the ninth minute", but insisted he was praising Redmond despite his rather aggressive-looking manner.

"(I told him) how good a player he is," Guardiola said.

"Last season he destroyed us here. I didn't know him last season, I realised how good he is.

"Today he could not attack because they defend all the time, but that is what it is.

"I spoke with Oriol Romeu as well, with (Virgil) van Dijk and with my players as well."