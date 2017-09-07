Nate Diaz has some strong words for Conor McGregor

One of Conor McGregor’s great rivals has given his belated opinion on the superfight against Floyd Mayweather, and it’s unsurprisingly not very flattering.

Nate Diaz handed McGregor his only loss in the UFC, in 2016, when he stepped in late for the injured Rafael Dos Anjos and submitted the Irishman in the second round.

McGregor won the rematch in what is the UFC’s highest-selling pay-per-view match to date, but with talk of a trilogy fight taking place Diaz looks like he’s beginning to start the war of words again.

Here’s what the Stockton fighter had to say about McGregor’s 10th round loss to Mayweather.

He punched himself out the same way he lost in the Ufc there was no learning goin on.. #overpromotion bullshit get off the nuts this the shit I'm talking about Bruce Lee would've never lost like that. #realninjashit ???? A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

There’s certainly no love lost between the Notorious One and Diaz, and following the Mayweather fight McGregor admitted that the trilogy fight was right up there on his list of priorities.

Diaz’s Instagram post came just after McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy appeared on the MMA Hour podcast, where he admitted that the Diaz fight is the one he wants to see.

“In my opinion, the reason I say Diaz is because those fights are so exciting. The build up is so exciting – the back and forth… there is nothing like it. It’s just a mad scene.

“The two fights against Diaz were probably the most exciting camps that I’ve been part of. To do that again would be unbelievable. As I see it, the fans would like that over everything else.”

For now it looks like McGregor is busy enjoying his winnings.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

When the 29-year-old does return to the UFC he may have to fight the winner of Tony Ferguson v Kevin Lee, who are competing for the interim lightweight belt.

But 2017 has not been as successful a year as 2016 for the UFC, and chief Dana White would no doubt love a huge fight to end the year.

And hey, even if it doesn’t happen this year, Roddy still has hope: “If it doesn’t happen next, I’m sure it’s down the line.”