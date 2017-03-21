Nate Diaz blasts Dana White on Twitter and rubbish claims he keeps turning down fights

It’s not been a good few months for Nate Diaz.

The Stockton fighter hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since losing the rematch to Conor McGregor and his relationship with the UFC – and specifically its chief Dana White – looks to be seriously on the rocks.

Diaz took to Twitter to blast his boss and rubbish claims that he keeps turning down fights.

This fucker can't stop making shit up about me and I haven't been offered any fights except the one Iaughed at 👊🏼🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/7gRskEXEP9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 20, 2017

“We keep offering Nate fights, and he keeps turning them down,” White previously told TMZ, while in an interview with MMA Mania White said Diaz was “holding out for McGregor”.

The Notorious previously admitted to wanting a trilogy fight with Diaz (who pushed for one immediately after the loss), but still, you can see very clearly what Diaz thinks of that comment.

Eddie Alvarez had been linked to a bout with Diaz, who rose to prominence after submitting McGregor in their first encounter at UFC 196. But following his loss in the pay-per-view record-breaking rematch at UFC 202 Diaz said he wouldn’t be picking up the phone to UFC for less than $20 million.

Given that and his recent comments, we might be waiting a while longer before seeing Diaz fight again in UFC.