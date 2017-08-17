Name the Premier League trophy after Alex Ferguson, says Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has said the Premier League trophy should be named after 13-time winner Alex Ferguson, writes Stephen Barry.

Henry said he called the former Man United manager ‘Mr Premier League’ when they first met, due to his “ridiculous” level of league success.

The pundit believes that’s why Ferguson deserves to have the trophy dedicated in his honour.

“When I met him for the first time, I called him Mr Premier League. 13? This is ridiculous,” said Henry on Sky Sports.

“The trophy we see right there should have his name. People might disagree with this, and I'm not a Man United fan. 13 times? This is too much.”

It was Ferguson’s knowledge of his weakness and ability to recruit new staff around those that ensured his longevity, according to Henry.

“His ability to change his staff, bring a new number two and a new voice helped.

“I think he knew what he wasn't good at and so he selected coaches to do the stuff he wasn't good at.”

Ferguson’s 13 titles in 26 years is seven more than his nearest rivals, Aston Villa manager from 1884 to 1926 George Ramsay and Liverpool boss from 1974 to 1983 Bob Paisley.

Last May, the League Managers' Association announced that it was renaming their Manager of the Year award after Ferguson.