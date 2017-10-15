Mystery surrounds death of man at Kempton racecourse

A man in his 50s has died in as yet unexplained circumstances following an incident in the stable yard at Kempton’s all-

Surrey Police said it was called to the Sunbury circuit following a report of a ’’sudden death’’.

An investigation is under way into the incident that prompted Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford to abandon the fixture with two races on the card remaining.

This evening's fixture has been abandoned due to an incident at the Stable Yard — Kempton Park (@kemptonparkrace) October 14, 2017

"Surrey Police were called to Kempton Park racecourse in Sunbury-on-Thames following a report of a sudden death around 9.20pm on Saturday, October 14," a force spokeswoman said.

"A man in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing.’’

Clifford told the Press Association that a person had suffered ’’a serious injury in the stable yard".

A statement issued by the on-course Kempton stewards said that the meeting had to be abandoned when the doctors at the track had to "attend a medical emergency".

The statement read: "The stewards held an inquiry following a report from the clerk of the course that a serious incident had occurred in the stable yard prior to race seven.

"They interviewed the clerk of the course who was representing the racecourse executive.

"The clerk of the course stated that the racecourse executive had taken the decision to abandon the remainder of the evening’s racing due to the doctors needing to attend a medical emergency, rendering the course no longer medically compliant to continue racing.