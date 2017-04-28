Myles Garrett chosen first in NFL draft of surprises

Myles Garrett was the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft, while three quarterbacks were chosen in the opening 12 selections of a first round.

The latest round of college graduates were available to all 32 franchises in Philadelphia on Thursday night and Garrett, a defensive end from Texas A&M, was taken by the Browns after they finished with the worst record in the 2016 season.

Thereafter the Chicago Bears made a shock jump up from third to second to select Mitchell Trubisky, setting in motion a run on quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were both drafted in the opening dozen picks too.

The Kansas City Chiefs leapt up from 27th to land Mahomes, giving up their first-round selection for next year to the Buffalo Bills as part of the deal, while the Houston Texans did likewise to trade up from 25th to grab Watson, with Cleveland the benefactors of their 2018 first rounder.

Only the first 32 picks of the seven-round draft were made on Thursday and London-born safety Obi Melifonwu, who moved to America aged three and has relatives from the capital there with him watching this event, was not among those picked.

He was considered a fringe first-round prospect and Melifonwu should be selected early on Friday when the second round begins, while fellow Londoner Jermaine Eluemunor could also possibly be a day-two pick.

FULL FIRST ROUND

1. Cleveland Browns - DE Myles Garrett (Texas A&M)

2. Chicago Bears - QB Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina)

3. San Francisco 49ers - DE Solomon Thomas (Stanford)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - RB Leonard Fournette (LSU)

5. Tennessee Titans - WR Corey Davis (Western Michigan)

6. New York Jets - S Jamal Adams (LSU)

7. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Mike Williams (Clemson)

8. Carolina Panthers - RB Christian McCaffrey (Stanford)

9. Cincinnati Bengals - WR John Ross (Washington)

10. Kansas City Chiefs - QB Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech)

11. New Orleans Saints - CB Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State)

12. Houston Texans - QB Deshaun Watson (Clemson)

13. Arizona Cardinals - LB Haason Reddick (Temple)

14. Philadelphia Eagles - DE Derek Barnett (Tennessee)

15. Indianapolis Colts - S Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

16. Baltimore Ravens - CB Marlon Humphrey (Alabama)

17. Washington Redskins - DE Jonathan Allen (Alabama)

18. Tennessee Titans - CB Adoree' Jackson (USC)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TE O.J. Howard (Alabama)

20. Denver Broncos - OT Garett Bolles (Utah)

21. Detroit Lions - LB Jarrad Davis (Florida)

22. Miami Dolphins - DE Charles Harris (Missouri)

23. New York Giants - TE Evan Engram (Mississippi)

24. Oakland Raiders - CB Gareon Conley (Ohio State)

25. Cleveland Browns - S Jabrill Peppers (Michigan)

26. Atlanta Falcons - DE Takkarist McKinley (UCLA)

27. Buffalo Bills - CB Tre'Davious White (LSU)

28. Dallas Cowboys - DE Taco Charlton (Michigan)

29. Cleveland Browns - TE David Njoku (Miami)

30. Pittsburgh Steelers - LB T.J. Watt (Wisconsin)

31. San Francisco 49ers - LB Reuben Foster (Alabama)

32. New Orleans Saints - OT Ryan Ramczyk (Wisconsin)