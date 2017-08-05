‘My mother's outside to take me home’: Horse owner tells of costly date in hilarious Galway Races interview

Josh Sheahan of the Top of the Town Syndicate is fast rising up the list of famous Irish owners, soon to rival the likes of Michael O’Leary and JP McManus if his interviews keep providing TV gold, writes Stephen Barry.

While he mightn’t have the number of horses of a Gigginstown or Martinstown Stud, he gets plenty of attention every time his horse Top of the Town hits the track.

That trend continued at the Galway Races as Sheahan and some of his 54-strong entourage were once again interviewed on At The Races.

So, even though the horse named after Sheahan’s pub in Askeaton flopped in tough conditions, finishing 15th of 19 runners, the interview created plenty of memories.

Watch as Sheahan jokes that he slept in the stables to settle the horse, spares a few words for previous jockey Davy Russell, looks for a girlfriend and tells of a costly date he went on last week.

The Top Of The Town team are in lively form @Galway_Races... 😂 pic.twitter.com/ScKQDFkZhO — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 4, 2017

And if that’s not enough for you, here are his previous TV highlights from Limerick:

By popular demand - the pre-race interview with Top Of The Town's owners. This is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oVBHKyUmmq — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) July 9, 2017