‘My mother's outside to take me home’: Horse owner tells of costly date in hilarious Galway Races interview

Back to Galway Races Sport Home

Josh Sheahan of the Top of the Town Syndicate is fast rising up the list of famous Irish owners, soon to rival the likes of Michael O’Leary and JP McManus if his interviews keep providing TV gold, writes Stephen Barry.

While he mightn’t have the number of horses of a Gigginstown or Martinstown Stud, he gets plenty of attention every time his horse Top of the Town hits the track.

That trend continued at the Galway Races as Sheahan and some of his 54-strong entourage were once again interviewed on At The Races.

So, even though the horse named after Sheahan’s pub in Askeaton flopped in tough conditions, finishing 15th of 19 runners, the interview created plenty of memories.

Watch as Sheahan jokes that he slept in the stables to settle the horse, spares a few words for previous jockey Davy Russell, looks for a girlfriend and tells of a costly date he went on last week.

And if that’s not enough for you, here are his previous TV highlights from Limerick:
KEYWORDS: horse racing, galway, galway festival, galway races

 

By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport