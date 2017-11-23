'My instinct here was that this is an incredible opportunity' - Ronan O'Gara on NZ move

Ronan O’Gara has revealed some of the background behind his move to New Zealand in the new year.

Super Rugby champions Canterbury Crusaders have agreed a deal to bring O’Gara to Christchurch for the 2018 season.

O’Gara reveals in his exclusive Irish Examiner column that Racing star and former All-Blacks and Crusaders player Dan Carter brought up the idea of a move to coach in New Zealand with him. He told O’Gara that: "The Crusaders are asking and I’ve given you a strong reference."

Speaking about the move, O’Gara says: "I’ve always trusted my instincts, and my instinct here was that this is an incredible opportunity."

O’Gara has also revealed that his deal with the Crusaders is for one season, with a review process to follow. The former Munster man adds that he wouldn’t be able to do it without his family with him.

The former out-half states he has always been a fan of the Crusaders, seeing a correlation between Munster due to the clubs sharing the same values - "hard-working, honest, having great craic with each other. Virtues I can readily relate to."

By Steve Neville

