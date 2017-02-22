Munster's Francis Saili cleared to play after citing against Ospreys

A disciplinary panel has cleared Munster centre Francis Saili to play this weekend.

He had been cited for an alleged dangerous tackle in the win over the Ospreys.

Munster had claimed a 25-23 win on the night to go three points clear at the top of the Pro12 table.

The disciplinary panel found that while Saili committed a foul, it didn't merit a red card.

Munster's next game will see them welcome the Scarlets to Thomond Park on Friday.
