Munster's Francis Saili cleared to play after citing against Ospreys

A disciplinary panel has cleared Munster centre Francis Saili to play this weekend.

He had been cited for an alleged dangerous tackle in the win over the Ospreys.

Munster had claimed a 25-23 win on the night to go three points clear at the top of the Pro12 table.

The disciplinary panel found that while Saili committed a foul, it didn't merit a red card.

Francis Saili citing update | The Panel did find an act of foul play had been committed,however,not a red card offence. Free to play. — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 22, 2017

Munster's next game will see them welcome the Scarlets to Thomond Park on Friday.