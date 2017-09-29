Munster welcome back Lions in much-changed side

Captain Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander are back in the Munster team for tomorrow's Pro 14 match against the Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park.

Rassie Erasmus has recalled his Lions contingent as he makes nine changes the side that lost in Glasgow last week.

JJ Hanrahan could make his first appearance for the Province since returning from a two-year spell at Northampton. The Kerry man has been named on the bench.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Robin Copeland, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony – capt., Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Mark Flanagan, Sean McCarthy, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Chris Farrell.

Meanwhile, Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss has named ten internationals in his starting team for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 clash versus Zebre.

Andrew Trimble captains the side and will equal Roger Wilson's record of 221 appearances for Ulster.

John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano return to occupy the half back positions, while hooker John Andrew will make his first start of the season.

Ulster: (1-8): C Black, J Andrew, R Ah You, P Browne, I Henderson, M Rea, S Reidy, J Deysel; (9-15): J Cooney, C Lealiifano, L Ludik, L Marshall, D Cave, A Trimble (captain), C Piutau.

Replacements: A McBurney, A Warwick, W Herbst, K Treadwell, N Timoney, D Shanahan, P Nelson, R Lyttle.