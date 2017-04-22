Munster v Saracens in 60 seconds

Key moment: Munster were still in with a shout, trailing Saracens 13-3 with a quarter of the match to go but Tyler Bleyendaal failed to give his province further momentum when he missed a 58th minute penalty. There was only one winner from there on and Saracens turned the screw from there.

58' | Tyler sends it right, remains 3-13 #MUNvSAR — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 22, 2017

Talking point: Munster's remarkable run in Europe comes to an end and perhaps that was to be expected against as good a side as Saracens but they went out with pride intact and fighting to the end with the commitment, passion and determination of which their late head coach Anthony Foley would have been rightly proud. The standing ovation they received at the end was fully justified and this can now be a platform for a run to the Pro12 final and perhaps some silverware.

Peter O’Mahony of Munster wins a lineout from George Kruis of Saracens during the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Munster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Key man: The plaudits go to Saracens as they booked a return trip to the Champions Cup final for the second season running. They dominated every facet of the game with man of the match Vincent Koch superb at tighthead in the scrum and half-backs Richard Wigglesworth and Owen Farrell dominant. Munster needed big performances from every man but alas did not get them.

Referee Romain Poite signals a try for Saracens, scored by Mako Vunipola, during the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Munster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ref watch: Romain Poite was right to issue a first-half yellow card to Saracens back row Jackson Wray after his high tackle on Duncan Williams. Even though the scrum-half was falling at contact, Wray's arm was still around Williams' head and he deserved the card. Poite also pounced on Dave Kilcoyne at scrum-time, as the Munster loosehead came under pressure from Saracens tighthead Vincent Koch.

Penalties conceded: Munster 8 + 1 free kick Saracens 12

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony will not return to play following HIA. Damage limitation you feel for Munster now. — James Clancy (@hoogenband0110) April 22, 2017

Injuries: Munster lost captain Peter O'Mahony to injury after a big collision in a tackle on Mako Vunipola in the 51st minute and he failed to return from a Head Injury Assessment. Conor Murray has not played since March 10 and the scrum-half's slow recovery from a nerve issue in his neck/shoulder area remains a concern, and not just for Munster but for the British & Irish Lions, though his presence on-field during the warm-up was a welcome sight and he told broadcasters he was 85 per cent ready to return.

Keith Earls of Munster is tackled by Chris Ashton of Saracens during the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Munster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Next up: Their European campaign at an end, it's back to the league campaign for Munster who have already made the Guinness Pro12 play-offs but can move closer to a home semi-final draw with a victory over bottom club Treviso in Italy next Saturday evening.