Munster v Racing 92: 60-second wrap-up

MUNSTER - 14, RACING 92 - 7

Key moment: After an absorbing but scoreless first 60 minutes, the game shifted gears as Conor Murray charged down a Maxime Machenaud kick from the back of a Racing scrum, writes Simon Lewis.

The ricochet sent the ball bobbling towards the tryline, Murray chasing and picking up excellently to touch down for the opening points, excellently converted by Ian Keatley to put Munster in the driving seat for the final quarter.

Conor Murray placing Munster's first try at the 60 minute mark. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Talking point: Back to winning ways for Munster after an opening-round draw at Castres and a much-deserved win after seeing off a massive Racing pack in awful conditions. It was an arm wrestle to savour and perhaps a fitting way to pay tribute to Anthony Foley in the week of the first anniversary of his sudden death.

Key man: Munster loosehead Dave Kilcoyne earned the man of the match honours in a forwards-dominated game, the home scrum holding its own against a massive Racing pack and Kilcoyne carrying the game to the French side in the second half in particular as Munster grew in confidence.

Ronan O'Gara pictured prior to the clash at Thomond Park. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ref watch: JP Doyle had little controversy to deal with, not even needing the TMO's involvement in a tight, arm wrestle of a game. Munster's discipline, such a let down in previous weeks, was well controlled

Penalties conceded: Munster 8, Racing 92 11

Injuries: No obvious injury issues for Munster despite the physicality of the contest. Racing lost fly-half Dan Carter, who had been struggling with a calf issue all week.

Munster players observe a moments applause for the late Anthony Foley. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Next up: It's back to the league for Munster and a Guinness PRO14 derby at Connacht next Friday night.