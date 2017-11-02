Munster trio return from Ireland duty for Rassie Erasmus' final game in charge

Ireland trio Ian Keatley, Chris Farrell and Darren Sweetnam have all been released from international duty for Munster's Pro 14 meeting with the Dragons.

The latter two both start in Rassie Erasmus' final game in charge, while Keatley is named on the bench.

Darren Sweetnam

Simon Zebo and JJ Hanrahan both start, and there's a debut for South African openside, Chris Cloete.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; Liam O'Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O'Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, James Cronin, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Mark Flanagan, James Hart, Ian Keatley, Sam Arnold.

Leinster have made nine changes to their team for their trip to Glasgow.

Jordi Murphy is the only player retained in the pack, while 21-year-old Conor O'Brien will make his debut in the centre.

Leinster (caps in brackets):

15. Jordan Larmour (5)

14. Adam Byrne (30)

13. Rory O'Loughlin (28)

12. Conor O'Brien (0)

11. Dave Kearney (116)

10. Ross Byrne (32)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (36)

1. Ed Byrne (11)

2. Seán Cronin (136)

3. Michael Bent (94)

4. Ross Molony (51) CAPTAIN

5. Mick Kearney (24)

6. Scott Fardy (5)

7. Jordi Murphy (92)

8. Max Deegan (6)

Replacements:

16. Richardt Strauss (148)

17. Peter Dooley (39)

18. Andrew Porter (14)

19. Josh Murphy (0)

20. Dan Leavy (43)

21. Nick McCarthy (11)

22. Cathal Marsh (23)

23. Hugo Keenan (1)