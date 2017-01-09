Munster to sign Top 14-based Irish pair - report

Two young Irish prospects are reportedly set to move from the continent to Munster.

Chris Farrell.

According to rugby journalist Gavin Mortimer, French newspaper Midi Olympique report that the province is set to sign Irish duo James Hart and Chris Farrell.

Hart, who can play in either half back position, currently plays with Racing 92. He moved to the Paris-based club in the summer, after five years with Grenoble.

Centre Farrell is currently with Grenoble, having joined them from Ulster in 2014.

Farrell is 23 and Hart 25. The pair could join another young player on the trip to Munster, with 24-year-old JJ Hanrahan also rumoured to be returning to his native province in the summer.
