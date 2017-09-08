Munster team meet their 'number 1 fan' ahead of Pro14 match in Thomond Park

Munster took time to meet their number one fan following their training session ahead of tomorrow's Pro14 match against the Cheetahs at Thomond Park.

25-year-old Shaun Fogarty, a spinal injury patient, has been a firm supporter of his province’s team since he was young and has become firm friends with Head Coach Felix Jones in the last number of years.

Mr Jones was on hand today, along with Simon Zebo, Jerry Flannery and the rest of the team, to show Shaun around the team’s high-performance training centre at the University of Limerick.

Meeting the boys in red to watch their training session was "the cherry on top of a fantastic week" for Shaun as it coincided with him celebrating his first week in UL.

Shaun sustained a high level spinal cord injury four years ago following a car crash which led to him being hospitalised for over three years.

He now needs a ventilator to breath and relies on 24-hour care. He finally received a care package to return home to live with his family last Christmas 2016 and has been enjoying a more independent life ever since.

Spinal Injuries Ireland CEO said: "I think we all agree that there is only one superstar here today. That person is Shaun, for continuously battling throughout his injury and always staying true to his word that he would return to college. He shows us that to the brave and faithful, nothing is impossible.”