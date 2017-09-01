Munster start new season with revamp of commercial team

Munster Rugby marked the start of a new season by introducing a revamped commercial team, appointing head of commercial and marketing Enda Lynch to a new role of Head of Enterprise and promoting former captain Doug Howlett as his replacement, writes Simon Lewis.

Lynch, who joined Munster five years ago from O2, will lead a new programme with the University of Limerick to link the province's values and leadership skills in offering a high-performance management education aimed at business executives.

Lynch told Sport for Business that the courses will translate the skills learned in a sporting environment for top line business leaders.

“It is an area we have been looking at over time and we are ready now to make our move,” Lynch said.

“The courses we will offer will be highly intensive residential sessions within small groups of similarly placed leaders. We will be using the support structures available through our partnership with the University of Limerick and involving our own natural born leaders like (Munster coach and former player) Jerry Flannery and the playing team to deliver core parts of the programme.”

Howlett began work as the new Commercial and Marketing role yesterday having worked full-time with Lynch for the past 12 months as commercial manager. On his retirement as a player in 2013, the former All Black wing, New Zealand's record Test try scorer, accepted the role of Munster's commercial ambassador, the spearhead of the province's corporate revenue-raising initiatives.