Munster sign veteran Springbok on short-term loan

Munster have confirmed the signing of Sharks lock Jean Deysel on a three-month loan.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped by South Africa and has more than 70 Super Rugby appearances, will join the later this month - subject to being granted a valid work permit.

Deysel is in to provide cover in the second row following bad news on the injury front. Jean Kleyn is ruled out due to a neck injury and it has now been confirmed that Dave Foley requires surgery for an ongoing wrist complaint.

The province have also confirmed that back row Jack O'Donoghue and wingers Ronan O'Mahony and Alex Wootton have signed new 2 year deals with the province.