Munster sign Tadhg Beirne on two year contract
03/10/2017 - 12:56:18
Munster have confirmed that they have signed Tadhg Beirne on a two year contract.
The former Ireland Under 20s lock will leave the Scarlets at the end of the season.
The Kildare native has impressed since his move to Wales from Leinster last year, and helped the Scarlets beat Munster to the Pro 12 title at the Aviva Stadium in May.
Contract Update | Tadhg Beirne will join the province at the start of the 2018/19 season on a two-year contract: https://t.co/hAycsJk5N5 pic.twitter.com/VbiT7WnGm9— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 3, 2017
