Munster sign Tadhg Beirne on two year contract

Munster have confirmed that they have signed Tadhg Beirne on a two year contract.

The former Ireland Under 20s lock will leave the Scarlets at the end of the season.

The Kildare native has impressed since his move to Wales from Leinster last year, and helped the Scarlets beat Munster to the Pro 12 title at the Aviva Stadium in May.


