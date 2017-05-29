Munster rugby has just endured one of the most challenging seasons ever: Donal Lenihan

A chastening end to what has proved one of the most horrifically demanding and challenging seasons any group of players and management has ever had to endure.

That is the assessment of the season just ended for Munster Rugby by pundit and Irish Examiner columnist Donal Lenihan.

Assessing Munster’s defeat to Scarlets on Saturday Lenihan said it was not a reflection, however, on the progress made under Rassie Erasmus and suggested the challenge now for the province was to advance to the next level domestically and in Europe.

The former Munster and Irish legend warned, however, that he and other Irish coaches may not have the resources to make all the desired alterations they would like to make a concerted challenge next season.

"What his inaugural season at the helm has shown is that he presides over a squad of considerable character, fortitude and resilience. That shone through in the manner with which they coped with the tragedy surrounding the loss of Anthony Foley. That will surely stand to them.

"They may not have any silverware to show for their efforts over the last nine months but have won the support and admiration of the wider rugby community in the most difficult of circumstances."

