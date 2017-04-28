Munster ring the changes for trip to Treviso

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the side for tomorrow's meeting with Treviso in Italy.

It is an all-changed front row with James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer named while lock Darren O'Shea links up with Billy Holland in the second row pairing.

Jack O’Donoghue starts in the back row.

Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver and Jack O’Donoghue make up the back row.

Ronan O'Mahony and Darren Sweetnam take over on the wings with Francis Saili joining Jaco Taute in the centre.

The half backs are unchanged, with Duncan Williams at scrum half and Tyler Bleyendaal at 10.

Treviso v Munster at Stadio Monigo on Saturday April 29, kick-off 6.05pm.

Munster team: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Jaco Taute, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland Capt.; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott, Rory Burke, Donnacha Ryan, CJ Stander, Angus Lloyd, Ian Keatley, Alex Wootton.