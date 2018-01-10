Munster refuse to comment on move for Simon Zebo replacement

By Simon Lewis

Munster are today refusing to comment on reports linking them with Argentina back three player Santiago Cordero.

Cordero, 24, started on the wing in the Pumas side which heavily defeated Ireland in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final in Cardiff.

He has been reported by the Limerick Leader as being lined up to replace outgoing full-back Simon Zebo, whose move this summer to French Top14 side Racing 92 was confirmed on Tuesday.

Munster, though, have maintained their policy of not commenting on transfer speculation, “in or out” of the province.

If they were to make a move for Cordero, who played Super Rugby last season for Argentine franchise the Jaguares, they would be facing stiff competition from Champions Cup pool rivals Leicester Tigers.

The English Premiership side's head coach Matt O'Connor this week confirmed his club's interest in Cordero, describing the Puma as a “quality player”.

He told the Leicester Mercury: “Santiago is a class act, he is an international player and would give us a similar sort of threat to Jonny (May) and Telusa (Veainu), which would be a great attribute to the group.”

Munster, meanwhile, continue to monitor the fitness of forwards Chris Cloete and Billy Holland ahead of Sunday's Pool 4, round five trip to Paris to face Racing at their new U Arena stadium.

Both players sustained concussions in the Guinness PRO14 derby defeat at Ulster on January 1 and are progressing through their mandatory return to play protocols.