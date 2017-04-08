Munster put Glasgow's play-off hopes in danger with win in Cork

Munster defeated Glasgow Warriors for the fourth time this season as James Cronin's early try guided them to a 10-7 win in Cork.

Hurting from their Champions Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Saracens, Glasgow gave way to prop James Cronin's opening try in the fourth minute but could have been level by half-time.

Munster missed out on a third quarter try, most notably when Ronan O'Mahony fumbled past the try-line, but a Rory Scannell penalty extended their lead to 10 points.

Although Stuart Hogg rallied Glasgow with a well-taken try from his own chip through, the Scots ran into a red brick wall in the closing stages, with the result leaving the sixth-placed Warriors' play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

Both sides played at break-neck speed, especially during an ultra-physical first half, in front of a sell-out 8,008 crowd at Irish Independent Park.

Despite making 10 changes from their European victory over Toulouse, Munster kept up their fine form against Gregor Townsend's side, and a home PRO12 semi-final is within their grasp. They are seven points clear of the third-placed Ospreys.

South African loan-signing Jean Deysel was prominent as a ball carrier in Munster's early attacks, the pressure leading to Cronin burrowing over from a close-in ruck.

Tyler Bleyendaal converted before his night was ended prematurely by injury, and Glasgow gradually grew into the game with scrum half Ali Price threatening around the fringes.

Both sides left points behind them from visits to the 22, the end-to-end action seeing Munster full-back Andrew Conway thrive under the high ball with Nick Grigg the pick of Glasgow's backs.

There were further missed opportunities for Munster after the interval, the hosts unable to convert from a brilliant Conway break and their forwards going close soon after.

Winger O'Mahony thought he had scored in the 56th minute, having linked in superb fashion with Duncan Williams and Jaco Taute. However, replays showed that he lost control of the ball as he went over the line and the try was correctly ruled out.

A subsequent penalty from Scannell put the province into the double figures, however Hogg hit back in the 68th minute, exposing Conway with a clever kick which he collected near the right touchline to run in close to the posts.

Finn Russell converted and Glasgow enjoyed a serious purple patch past the 70-minute mark. Given their sixth place position, they had to turn down a kickable penalty as they pressed for a match-winning try.

With their strong bench a factor, Munster stood firm in defence, forcing a couple of crucial knock-ons with young openside and man-of-the-match Conor Oliver at his disruptive best.