Munster make wholesale changes for Connacht clash

As expected, Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made sweeping changes to his side for the PRO12 clash against reigning champions Connacht at the Sportsground on New Year's Eve at 5.30pm.

There are 11 changes to the team that defeated Leinster on Monday in Thomond Park, one of which sees Francis Saili make his first start of the season.

Francis Saili starts at 13.

Ronan O'Mahony is the only back retained by Erasmus, starting on the left wing, while Keith Earls returns to start on the opposite flank.

Academy player Dan Goggin makes his fourth start of the campaign and joins Saili in forming a new centre partnership, while Duncan Williams and Ian Keatley are paired at half-back.

Although managing an elbow issue this week and initially deemed unavailable, Andrew Conway's injury was not as bad as first feared and the fullback has been declared fit to start.

With five changes to the forwards, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer are introduced to the front row, joining James Cronin.

Dave Foley packs down next to Jean Kleyn in the engine room, while Billy Holland and Jack O'Donoghue are promoted to start alongside Tommy O'Donnell in the back-row.

In the absence of Peter O'Mahony, Holland will captain the side.

11 changes for #CONvMUN with @FrancisSaili's 1st start of season & Andrew Conway fit to play. https://t.co/TtoIsqrr9Z pic.twitter.com/BT7Sg93Eyu — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 30, 2016

Munster: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin, Ronan O'Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Billy Holland Capt., Tommy O'Donnell, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O'Byrne, Thomas Du Toit, Robin Copeland, Conor Oliver, Te Aihe Toma, Rory Scannell, Jaco Taute.